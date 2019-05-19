Frances Augusta Moye



1923-2019



Biloxi, MS



Frances Augusta Moye, age 95 of Biloxi, MS, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday May 9, 2019. Frances was born in Talladega, AL on November 11, 1923, grew up in Laurel, MS, and was a longtime resident of Biloxi. Frances graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1973, and was a Mississippi public school educator for 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Whiter Moye of Laurel, MS; her four siblings and their spouses. She is survived by her son Michael Moye Berl of Biloxi, MS; her daughter Sharon Moye Berl (Hillary) Mesick of Long Beach, MS; three grandchildren: Jenifer (Glenn Meter) Welch of Austin, TX; Matthew Welch (Alexander) Fox, of Atlanta, GA; Timothy (Shennon O'Donnell) Welch of Petaluma, CA; her great grandson Carter Churchill Welch Fox; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held on June 1, 2019 at Leggett United Methodist Church, 1410 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39530. Visitation will be held at 1PM, and the service will begin at 2PM. All are invited to gather at the Leggett Fellowship Hall following the service.



Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue is in charge of arrangements. Please read the full obituary and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on May 19, 2019