The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Leggett United Methodist Church
1410 Beach Blvd
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Leggett United Methodist Church
1410 Beach Blvd
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Moye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Moye


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Moye Obituary
Frances Augusta Moye

1923-2019

Biloxi, MS

Frances Augusta Moye, age 95 of Biloxi, MS, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday May 9, 2019. Frances was born in Talladega, AL on November 11, 1923, grew up in Laurel, MS, and was a longtime resident of Biloxi. Frances graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1973, and was a Mississippi public school educator for 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Whiter Moye of Laurel, MS; her four siblings and their spouses. She is survived by her son Michael Moye Berl of Biloxi, MS; her daughter Sharon Moye Berl (Hillary) Mesick of Long Beach, MS; three grandchildren: Jenifer (Glenn Meter) Welch of Austin, TX; Matthew Welch (Alexander) Fox, of Atlanta, GA; Timothy (Shennon O'Donnell) Welch of Petaluma, CA; her great grandson Carter Churchill Welch Fox; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 1, 2019 at Leggett United Methodist Church, 1410 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39530. Visitation will be held at 1PM, and the service will begin at 2PM. All are invited to gather at the Leggett Fellowship Hall following the service.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue is in charge of arrangements. Please read the full obituary and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now