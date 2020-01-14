|
|
Frances "Fran" Dee Newby
April 18, 1934 - Jan 6, 2020
Ocean Springs, MS
On the morning of January 6, 2020, Fran passed away peacefully from natural causes while in an assisted care facility in Gulfport, Mississippi. She was 85 years old.
Fran was born on April 18, 1934 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was the second child of Evelyn Mary and Francis P. Stratakos. She had one older sister and two younger brothers.
Her family moved to Fountainbleau, MS in 1943 and Fran attended Ocean Springs schools through high school where she was a majorette. She married her high school sweetheart, Larry Hasty, and in 1952 they had a daughter, Cheryl. They divorced a few years later. She had two more daughters from subsequent marriages: Melinda, with Gordon Luke, and Evette with Robert "Bob" Shuman.
She had a love for fashion, which most likely began in her mother's dress shop in Ocean Springs where she would model some of her mother's creations. Her life was filled with adventures, but a few highlights were when she worked as a model for Evinrude Motors and Coppertone Lotion. Fran also worked as a hostess for the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in the historic Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. She traveled extensively throughout Europe in her younger years and had many fond memories of her travels. In her later years she was a hostess at the renowned Court of Two Sisters restaurant in New Orleans. Fran was also Queen of the Mardi Gras ball while she was a resident at Lutheran Towers in New Orleans.
Fran suffered a debilitating stroke in the late 1980's and was confined to a wheelchair for the remaining years of her life, but she still managed to go wherever she wanted. Among the many things she enjoyed was watching talent shows on TV, jigsaw puzzles, reading about celebrities, Mardi Gras, and dining out.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents, sister Beverly (John) Witt, and brother Louis (Monika) Stratakos.
Fran is survived by her loving husband of 9 years, Howard Newby, daughter Cheryl (Johnny) Rankin, daughter Melinda Luke, daughter Evette (Chuck) Wright, brother Francis "Frank" Stratakos, five grandchildren; Johnny (Shawna) Rankin, Brianna Rankin, Adam (Jessica) Luke, Egypt Rose, and KayLeigh (Andre) Baillio, five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.
Fran's wish to have her body donated for scientific research has been honored by her family. Her cremains will be returned and inurned at a future date at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Springs, MS.
Friends and family are invited to join us in a celebration of Fran's life. It will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Ocean Springs, MS. The reception will begin at 10am with a service following at 11am.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 14, 2020