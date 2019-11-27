|
Frances B. Palmer
1935 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Frances B. Palmer, age 84, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 in Gulfport. She was born in Sparta, TN and had been a resident of the coast since 1963. She retired from Harrison County Sheriff's office as purchasing agent in 2018 after over 20 years of service. She loved her home and working and enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. She was a gentle soul.
She was preceded in death by her sisters Vickie Glenzer and Bobbye Humphrey; and son Steve Palmer.
She is survived by her daughter Carol McKnight (Patrick) of Gulfport; four grandchildren, Shawn McKnight, Jennifer McKnight, Christina Milner, and Jamie Palmer; and two great-grandchildren.
The family prefers memorial donations to the , 2159 E Pass Rd A, Gulfport, MS 39507 or the , 417 Security Square, Gulfport, MS 39507.
Services are private. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 27, 2019