The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Palmer


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Palmer Obituary
Frances B. Palmer

1935 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Frances B. Palmer, age 84, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 in Gulfport. She was born in Sparta, TN and had been a resident of the coast since 1963. She retired from Harrison County Sheriff's office as purchasing agent in 2018 after over 20 years of service. She loved her home and working and enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. She was a gentle soul.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Vickie Glenzer and Bobbye Humphrey; and son Steve Palmer.

She is survived by her daughter Carol McKnight (Patrick) of Gulfport; four grandchildren, Shawn McKnight, Jennifer McKnight, Christina Milner, and Jamie Palmer; and two great-grandchildren.

The family prefers memorial donations to the , 2159 E Pass Rd A, Gulfport, MS 39507 or the , 417 Security Square, Gulfport, MS 39507.

Services are private. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now