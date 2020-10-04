1/1
Frances Underwood
1923 - 2020
Frances Underwood

1923-2020

Frances Simpson Underwood, age 97, of Gulfport, passed away on September 30, 2020.

Mrs. Underwood was born in Memphis, TN,to Buford and Susie Alice Williamson Simpson. Due to her father's untimely death in a car accident, Frances, her brother and mother moved to Mississippi, to be closer to family. At 18, she married "Doc" Underwood. Six months later WWII broke out and Doc enlisted in the U.S. Army. Frances took a job at Ingles Shipbuilding as a welder, the quintessential "Rosie the Riveter."

After the war, they lived in Pascagoula, for several years; moving to Gulfport in 1956, where they remained.

Frances loved to dance and spent many evenings with friends on the dance floor. Even after two hip replacements, she continued her social life dancing and enjoying countless friendships along the Coast.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Doc" Sawyer Underwood; her parents; her brothers, J.C. Simpson, Louis O. Hamilton, and Sam Hamilton.

She is survived by her son, Bobby Underwood (favorite daughter-in-law, Darlene); granddaughters, Sarah Frances Underwood and Jessica Lynn James (Bradley); great-grandchildren, Kathryn Teck and Andrew Johnson; and her brother, A.J. "Red" Hamilton of Escatawpa. Frances is survived by many nieces, nephews and family in Louisiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held one hour prior.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Gardens.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation for all of those that cared for her during the last two years, especially Robbie Carter, her neighbor and friend with whom she spent many days after Katrina.



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
OCT
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
October 3, 2020
Oh my goodness. Such a sweet lady. I worked at Johnson's Pharmacy and made deliveries to she and her husband back in the early 80's. I'm so glad she had a long and enjoyable life. My condolences to her family. I just wanted to let the family know that she was such a kind and memorable lady. She always put a smile on my face when i saw her.
Robert Johnson
Acquaintance
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
