Frances Underwood1923-2020GulfportFrances Simpson Underwood, age 97, of Gulfport, passed away on September 30, 2020.Mrs. Underwood was born in Memphis, TN,to Buford and Susie Alice Williamson Simpson. Due to her father's untimely death in a car accident, Frances, her brother and mother moved to Mississippi, to be closer to family. At 18, she married "Doc" Underwood. Six months later WWII broke out and Doc enlisted in the U.S. Army. Frances took a job at Ingles Shipbuilding as a welder, the quintessential "Rosie the Riveter."After the war, they lived in Pascagoula, for several years; moving to Gulfport in 1956, where they remained.Frances loved to dance and spent many evenings with friends on the dance floor. Even after two hip replacements, she continued her social life dancing and enjoying countless friendships along the Coast.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Doc" Sawyer Underwood; her parents; her brothers, J.C. Simpson, Louis O. Hamilton, and Sam Hamilton.She is survived by her son, Bobby Underwood (favorite daughter-in-law, Darlene); granddaughters, Sarah Frances Underwood and Jessica Lynn James (Bradley); great-grandchildren, Kathryn Teck and Andrew Johnson; and her brother, A.J. "Red" Hamilton of Escatawpa. Frances is survived by many nieces, nephews and family in Louisiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held one hour prior.Burial will follow at Evergreen Gardens.The family would like to express their deep appreciation for all of those that cared for her during the last two years, especially Robbie Carter, her neighbor and friend with whom she spent many days after Katrina.