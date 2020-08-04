Francis J. Frederic, Jr.
July 18, 1926 - August 1, 2020
Moss Point, MS
Francis J. Frederic, Jr, age 94 of Moss Point, Mississippi, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Francis was born on July 18, 1926 to the late Francis "Frank" J. and Audrey Mozingo Frederic in Pascagoula, Mississippi.
In addition to his parents, Francis was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Charlene Lander Frederic; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charley and Eleanor Lander; one brother and sister-in-law Bernard "Punky" and Lorraine Frederic; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Bonadel and Calvin Walker.
Francis is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Stewart and Cindy Frederic; one grand-daughter, Jeryn Frederic (Larry) Bates; six great-grandchildren, Kaleigh Bates, Ella Bates, Bryson Bates, Brinkley Bates, Lawson Bates and Loxley Bates; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
Francis was born and raised in the shadow of the shipyard in Pascagoula. He attended Pascagoula High School and was enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, immediately after graduation. He proudly served his country on board the USS PANDA, spending two years in the Philippine Islands during WWII.
Upon returning from the Philippines, he graduated from The University of Southern Miss in 1950 with a BS Degree in accounting.
In 1951 he joined Ingalls Shipbuilding as an accountant, bringing the accounting department to a total of three. He served as paymaster, manager of budgets, plant controller of the A.V. Walker Shipyard (a division of Ingalls), manager of financial accounting, manager of E.D.P., accounting and payroll, manager of forecasting and manager of programs finance.
He was appointed controller and then became Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer in 1975. Not only was he CFO of Ingalls Shipbuilding, he was also among the most respected CFO's of Litton Industries in which Ingalls was a subsidiary. He was proud to say he served under every president of Ingalls Shipyard until his retirement in 1995.
During his working career, he also enjoyed participating with Ingalls Employees Credit Union, serving for over 50 years as a volunteer.
After retirement, he formed his family businesses, Frederic & Company and Belair Storage in Pascagoula. He enjoyed working and found this to be a great way to occupy his retirement time and work alongside his family. In 1998 he co-founded Heritage Funeral Home in Moss Point where he enjoyed participating as an owner for over 20 years.
Francis was a man with many interests and talents. He and Charlene were known as excellent dancers with the Jitterbug as one of their favorite. He loved Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, and Boots Randolph music, spending time on the "Houseboat Tabby" on Buzzard Lake with friends and family, and a vodka on the rocks with exactly two olives.
He enjoyed every moment of Carnival Season, Reigning as King of Royal Courts of American Legion, IMA and YMBC. He was a faithful New Orleans Saints fan who spent many years with his closest friends on weekend bus trips to see their beloved Saints. He had many, many great times and created a lifetime of memories with his many dear friends. He enjoyed co-founding The Old Man's Breakfast Club to spend quality time with his retired friends. He enjoyed spending time and keeping up with the news each week for lunch with close friends.
He was very proud of his heritage and spent many years following the history of the Frederic De St. Ferol family.
Above all else, Francis was our Dad and Grandfather….… a proud, strong, humble, kind, gentle, and loving father who cherished his family.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pascagoula, MS. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Everardo Mora-Torres "Padre Lalo" officiating. Interment will follow in Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula, MS.
Serving as pallbearers for Francis will be Henry Fox, Joe Goff, Brian Hughey, Mitch Doze, Steven Brady, Chad Brady and Boomer White. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be his nephews Dr. Calvin Walker, Huey Walker, Ricky Walker, Freddie Walker, Rusty Walker, Steven Frederic, Patrick Frederic and Mark Frederic and The Old Man's Breakfast Club members.
Due to the concerns surrounding COVID 19, social distancing guidelines will be in place and facemasks are required while attending. Also you may join us in Virtual Mass at sacredheartpascagoula.com
or on the Facebook page of Everardo Mora-Torres.
The family request Memorial Contributions be made to Resurrection Catholic School to benefit Eagle Legacy Club, 3704 Quinn Drive, Pascagoula, MS 39581 in memory of Francis J. Frederic, Jr.
