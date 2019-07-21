Home

POWERED BY

Services
Our Lady Of Victories
503 Convent Ave
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-1653
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church
Pascagoula, MS
View Map
Funeral Mass
Following Services
Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church
Pascagoula, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Toups
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis L. (Bubba) Toups Jr.


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis L. (Bubba) Toups Jr. Obituary
FRANCIS L. (BUBBA) TOUPS JR.

1958 - 2019

Pascagoula

Mr. Francis L. "Bubba" Toups, age 60, of West Palm Beach, Fl passed away on Friday, July 5th

surrounded by Family and friends at Wellington Regional Hospital in West Palm.

Bubba is survived by his wife Evelyn of 31 years, his children, Summer (Jon) Garcia, Francis "Frankie"

Toups and Sierra Toups. His Father Francis "Larry" Toups Sr. of Pascagoula Mississippi and his mother

Bobbie "Toups" Voris of Fort Myers, Florida. His sisters Nita (Tim) Shepherd of Pascagoula Mississippi

and Kimberly (Robert) Mosley of Lexington Kentucky. Three grandchildren, Jackson Pierce Garcia, Sofia

Neil Garcia and Siggi Lynn Garcia.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 23rd at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Pascagoula

Ms. Visitation will be held 6:00 - 6:45 p.m with Rosary and Mass immediately following. In Lieu of

Flowers, the family prefers donations be sent in memory of Bubba Toups to Saint Vincent DePaul at 503

Convent Ave., Pascagoula Ms, 39567 or Dixie Youth Baseball National Office, PO Box 877, Marshall

Texas 75671.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.