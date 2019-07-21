|
FRANCIS L. (BUBBA) TOUPS JR.
1958 - 2019
Pascagoula
Mr. Francis L. "Bubba" Toups, age 60, of West Palm Beach, Fl passed away on Friday, July 5th
surrounded by Family and friends at Wellington Regional Hospital in West Palm.
Bubba is survived by his wife Evelyn of 31 years, his children, Summer (Jon) Garcia, Francis "Frankie"
Toups and Sierra Toups. His Father Francis "Larry" Toups Sr. of Pascagoula Mississippi and his mother
Bobbie "Toups" Voris of Fort Myers, Florida. His sisters Nita (Tim) Shepherd of Pascagoula Mississippi
and Kimberly (Robert) Mosley of Lexington Kentucky. Three grandchildren, Jackson Pierce Garcia, Sofia
Neil Garcia and Siggi Lynn Garcia.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 23rd at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Pascagoula
Ms. Visitation will be held 6:00 - 6:45 p.m with Rosary and Mass immediately following. In Lieu of
Flowers, the family prefers donations be sent in memory of Bubba Toups to Saint Vincent DePaul at 503
Convent Ave., Pascagoula Ms, 39567 or Dixie Youth Baseball National Office, PO Box 877, Marshall
Texas 75671.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 21, 2019