Or Copy this URL to Share

Francis Lawrence "Larry" Toups



October 4,1931 - October 13,2020



Pascagoula



Visitation will be Tuesday October 20,2020 from 9:30am to 10:30am at OLV Catholic Church 503 Convent Ave. Pascagoula, MS 39567. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at 2:30 pm at the Biloxi National Cemetery with military rites conducted by the United States Navy. Holder-Wells Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store