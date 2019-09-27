|
Francis White Battaile
August 22, 1926 - September 21, 2019
Catlettsburg
Known as Frank, Francis White Battaile of Catlettsburg, KY passed on from this world on 9/21/19, after 93 years of living a fulfilling and selfless life as a devoted and loving husband, father and veteran.
Frank was born in Memphis to William Goosey Battaile and Anne Ivey Turbeville Battaile. Frank and his wife Patricia Agnes McDonald Battaile of Helena, AR were married for 46 years, until her passing in 1992. They blessed this world with ten children, rearing eight beyond infancy who thrive today, bringing Frank and Patty twelve grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. Frank and Patty were a shining example of devotion to family life and enduring love for all family and friends. Their loving spirit can be seen in all who shared their path in life, honoring Patty and Frank's lives by emulating their best qualities. He served in the US Navy and saw combat in the Pacific Theatre as a medic on the USS Fanshaw Bay as it was poised for the invasion of Japan. Utilizing the GI Bill, Frank was graduated by the Mississippi State University in 1951 with a Bachelors' Degree in Dairy Husbandry. He went on to work in dairies at the Shelby County Penal Farm and Leavenworth Penitentiary, retiring from the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 1976 as a Hospital Administrator. His active mind and desire to remain busy led to additional careers. After retirement he worked as a tugboat captain for Tidewater Marine in Morgan City, LA for several years and then went on to be a real estate appraiser for Magnolia Bank in Gulfport, MS before fully retiring near the age of 80. Frank was an avid bridge player and golfer. He hunted and fished throughout his life. He played pickleball for the last time at the age of 91 at the Biloxi Senior Center.
Frank and Patricia are survived by Patricia Long of Canton, GA, Frank Battaile of Lake Forest, CA, Bruce Battaile of Alderson, WV, Sarah Battaile of Huntington, WV, Margaret Ward of Catlettsburg, KY, Harriet Battaile of Dothan, AL, Susan Battaile of Ocean Springs, MS, and William Battaile of Charlotte, NC. Frank is preceded in death by siblings John Battaile of Memphis, TN, Joseph Battaile of Memphis, TN, Margaret Battaile Hall of Memphis, TN, and Anne Battaile Hunter of Bethesda, MD. Frank is survived by his brothers William Battaile of Bethesda, MD and Andrew Battaile of Tupelo, MS.
Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on 6th Avenue in Huntington, WV on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00AM by Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer. The Battaile Family would like to express gratitude to Community Hospice of Ashland, KY for their sensitive and responsive care during Frank's last days. Their commitment to excellence helped ease the transition for Frank and provided greater peace of mind for his loved ones. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Ashland Community Hospice or Keep Mississippi Beautiful, (plant a magnolia tree) mdac.ms.gov.
Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, WV is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 27, 2019