Frank McKinley Cobb, Sr.
1939-2020
Biloxi
Frank McKinley Cobb, Sr., age 81 of Biloxi, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
He was a native of Biloxi, but moved to New Iberia, LA from 1981 until 2018, which he moved back to Biloxi. He retired from Miner/Mechanic Morton Salt in New Iberia, LA and was also a Biloxi Fireman. Frank serviced in the Navy from 1956 until 1957 aboard the USS Hunt.
Frank was preceded in death by her father, Union Cobb; his mother, Alma Ruth Cobb; and his sister, Emma Cobb Randazzo.
He is survived his loving spouse of 59 years, Patricia Wallis Cobb; his children, Frank M. Cobb, Jr. (Brenda), Starlene Cobb Page (Nelson), and David U. Cobb (Tamara); his sisters, Carolyn Clark (Harold) and Emma Randazzo (Murphy); his grandchildren, Ashley Cobb Burkett, Damien Cobb, Emily Cobb, and McKenna Cobb; his great grandchildren, Leyton Burkett and Logan Burkett; many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.
He enjoyed fishing, car races, and camping. He was a member of D'Iberville Moose Lodge.
Rest Easy, Daddy. We Love You and Will see you again.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and Home Instead for your love and compassion for their father and mother.
A visitation will be held from 8:30 AM until 9:30 AM, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, with interment at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com