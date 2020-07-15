Mr. Franklin "Frank" Frederick Farrell
1933-2020
D'Iberville, MS
Mr. Franklin "Frank" Frederick Farrell, age 86, of D'Iberville, MS passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Frank was born on September 28, 1933 in Anniston, AL. He obtained his GED and trained in the military where he served 22 years in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed buying and renting property and even talked about continuing it when he got better. He loved his cars. He enjoyed eating out at Hartz Chicken and Sicily's Pizza for many years. He would sit and talk to everyone for hours.
He is survived by his nieces, Ceresa Farrell Bowman and Denise Farrell Cox; and his nephew, Robert E. Farrell, Jr.
Special thank you to Bruce Glanemm, Pearl and Buck Bang and Tracy and Paul Boory for all of the support and friendship during the past several months.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association
, 2159 East Pass Road, Suite A Gulfport MS 39507.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private service held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, with a private interment at Biloxi National Cemetery.
