Frank Paul Hoffman



1949-2019



Kiln



Frank Hoffman, age 69 of Kiln, MS, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.



He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Denise Gross Hoffman; his daughter, Jamie Hoffman Mauffray; his siblings, Marlene Hoffman (Marlin) Reinardy, Dennis (Ann) Hoffman, Colette Hoffman (Jack) Vandergriff, Lucy Hoffman, Armin (Cindy) Hoffman and Mary Hoffman (Paul) Fasbender; and his grandchildren, Dylan James Mauffray and Logan James Mauffray.



Frank is a native of Miesville, MN, and graduated from Hastings High School. He retired from Kentwood Spring Water as the Cooler Department Manager. After retiring from Kentwood he worked as the trustee manager with Hancock County Sheriff's Department. Frank enjoyed training young horses, yard work and cooking. He was also a parishioner at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 9062 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian, MS, with a visitation beginning at 10:30 AM at the church. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian is serving the family.



Published in The Sun Herald on May 15, 2019