Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
9062 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
9062 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Hoffman


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Hoffman Obituary
Frank Paul Hoffman

1949-2019

Kiln

Frank Hoffman, age 69 of Kiln, MS, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Denise Gross Hoffman; his daughter, Jamie Hoffman Mauffray; his siblings, Marlene Hoffman (Marlin) Reinardy, Dennis (Ann) Hoffman, Colette Hoffman (Jack) Vandergriff, Lucy Hoffman, Armin (Cindy) Hoffman and Mary Hoffman (Paul) Fasbender; and his grandchildren, Dylan James Mauffray and Logan James Mauffray.

Frank is a native of Miesville, MN, and graduated from Hastings High School. He retired from Kentwood Spring Water as the Cooler Department Manager. After retiring from Kentwood he worked as the trustee manager with Hancock County Sheriff's Department. Frank enjoyed training young horses, yard work and cooking. He was also a parishioner at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 9062 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian, MS, with a visitation beginning at 10:30 AM at the church. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian is serving the family.

Thank you all for joining us in Frank's celebration of life

An online obituary may be viewed and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now