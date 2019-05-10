|
|
Frank Everett Melton
1934 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Frank Everett Melton, age 85, passed away on May 8, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Black Melton; parents, Frank Melton and Kate Ladner Melton;; his infant son; and one grandchild, Johnathon Lee Boyd.
He is survived by four daughters, Evelyn Phelps, Kathy Boyd, Vicki Byrd, Elizabeth Melton; four step-children, Debra Langston, Donald Howard, Rhonda Moore, Raymond Howard; brother, Ray Melton; sister, Nola Mae Melton; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and his loving caretaker, Annie Cyprian.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 3:30 PM with visitation one-hour prior at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport. Interment will follow at Wolf River Cemetery.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories, photos and condolences shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 10, 2019