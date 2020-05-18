Frank Pasquini
Mr. Frank Pasquini

Ocean Springs

Mr. Frank Pasquini, age 84, of Ocean Springs passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, Ocean Springs. WWW.BOKFH.COM 228-875-1266


Published in The Sun Herald on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
May 18, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
