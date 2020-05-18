Mr. Frank Pasquini
Ocean Springs
Mr. Frank Pasquini, age 84, of Ocean Springs passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, Ocean Springs. WWW.BOKFH.COM 228-875-1266
Published in The Sun Herald on May 18, 2020.