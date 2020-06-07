Frank Sivori
1933 - 2020
Frank Clifford Sivori Jr.

1933-2020

Lake Charles, LA

Frank Clifford Sivori Jr., 86, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Rosewood Nursing Center in Lake Charles, La.

Mr. Sivori was born July 26, 1933 in New Orleans, La. to Frank and Helen Torrence Sivori. He was a veteran of the Korean War and worked as a carpenter in Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, and Biloxi, Miss.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Myra McNamee Sivori.; and his sister, Claire Sivori Stadler.

Survivors include two sisters, Paula (Rick) Gernon of Metairie, La. and Lois Gibbs of Carriere, Miss.; three sons, Frank Sivori of northern Mississippi; Bill (Angie) Sivori of Lake Charles, La., and Marc Sivori of Baton Rouge, La.; one daughter, Gina Sivori of Greenville, N.C.; three step-sons; Robert (Alice) Bellanger, Mike (Christy) Bellanger and Wesley (Courtnay) Bellanger all of Gulfport; four grandchildren, Heather Nelson,Jennifer Rivera, Stephanie Sivori and Erika Cothern; seven step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Sivori will be buried at Biloxi National Cemetery. A private memorial service with military rites will be held at a future date.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
June 7, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
