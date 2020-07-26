Frank Leo White
1932 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Frank Leo White, 88, passed away July 21, 2020, in Gulfport. He was born in Farrell, Penn., and is proceeded in death by his parents and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lillian Ware White; one brother, Tom (Rose) White of New Castle, Penn.; three sons, Greg (Shelia) White, Rick (Paula) White and Mark (Tammy) White; six grandchildren, Lauren, Tyler, Adam, Matthew, Megan, Chad, and two great-granddaughters, Ava Ryleigh and Olivia Catherine.
He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Air Force Reserve Forces and from Keesler Air Force Base Federal Civil Services. The highlight of his career was when he and Lillian lived in Greece and traveled throughout Europe and the Middle East. He was a member of the Southern Star Masonic Lodge #500 and after retirement he volunteered for many organizations including Garden Park Hospital, Gulfport Police Dept. and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. He was a member of Bel-Aire Baptist Church.
A private service will be held in the Biloxi National Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Seashore Highlands, SouthernCare Hospice, the doctors/staff of Dr. Allison Wall, Dr. Virginia Blalack, Dr. Biju Marath and Fresenius Kidney Care.
