1/1
Frank White
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Leo White

1932 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Frank Leo White, 88, passed away July 21, 2020, in Gulfport. He was born in Farrell, Penn., and is proceeded in death by his parents and two brothers.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lillian Ware White; one brother, Tom (Rose) White of New Castle, Penn.; three sons, Greg (Shelia) White, Rick (Paula) White and Mark (Tammy) White; six grandchildren, Lauren, Tyler, Adam, Matthew, Megan, Chad, and two great-granddaughters, Ava Ryleigh and Olivia Catherine.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Air Force Reserve Forces and from Keesler Air Force Base Federal Civil Services. The highlight of his career was when he and Lillian lived in Greece and traveled throughout Europe and the Middle East. He was a member of the Southern Star Masonic Lodge #500 and after retirement he volunteered for many organizations including Garden Park Hospital, Gulfport Police Dept. and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. He was a member of Bel-Aire Baptist Church.

A private service will be held in the Biloxi National Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Seashore Highlands, SouthernCare Hospice, the doctors/staff of Dr. Allison Wall, Dr. Virginia Blalack, Dr. Biju Marath and Fresenius Kidney Care.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family and condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 25, 2020
Sorry for your Loss . Prayer's for you Mrs. Lillian ,Mark & the rest of the family during this sad time . Heaven has a very special angel !!! who will watch over now, as he did hear on earth .
Tammy Pruitt
Friend
July 24, 2020
I've known Uncle Frank for 35yrs, he's the brother of my husband's mother. He was always the center of the many parties we all had. Wish we had had more time with him. We send our greatest love and prayers for Aunt Lillian and the family.
Brad and Beth Hanson
Family
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved