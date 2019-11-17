|
|
Frankie "Frank" Woodrow Hurd, Jr.
1944-2019
Pass Christian
Frankie "Frank" Woodrow Hurd, Jr., aged 74, of Pass Christian, MS, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Frank was born in Pascagoula, MS on December 22, 1944 to Mary L. and Frankie Woodrow Hurd, Sr. He attended Choctawhatchie High School in Fort Walton Beach, FL until his senior year when his family moved to Key West, FL. He subsequently graduated from Key West High but considered Choctawhatchie his school and never forgot his friends there. Frank went on to graduate from The University of Southern Mississippi. He retired from The Travelers Insurance Co. as a workman's comp unit manager.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, his sister Mary Ann, and his stepfather, Julius Scheidl.
Frank was a proud and loving husband, son, father, and grandfather. His survivors include his wife of 54+ years, Philis Hurd; his mother, Mary L. Scheidl; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Sean Townsend; daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Ken Zantow; and his granddaughter, Aliyah Townsend. Also, four step-grandchildren, Ambre (Brad) Brewster, Ryan (Gina) Zantow, Kellen (Paz) Zantow, Aric (Emily) Zantow and six step-great grandchildren, Owen, Addyson, and Ethan Brewster; Troy and Giuliana Zantow; and Wilder Zantow. A stepbrother, Julius (Charlene) Scheidl, Jr.; stepsister Colette (Moe) Melanson; and nephews Chuck, Tim, Ken and Keith. And last but not least, his beloved Pomeranian, Buddy.
Besides his family, Frank was passionate about his hobby, radio controlled model airplanes. He was always building, sanding, and covering new airplanes. He was a longtime member of the Mississippi Coast RC Club.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd, Pass Christian on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Flowers are welcome, or a contribution in Frank's memory to a would also be appreciated.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, especially the ICU staff, for taking such good care of Frank.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 17, 2019