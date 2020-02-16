Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:30 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Fred Albert Petty


1938 - 2020
Fred Albert Petty Obituary
Fred Albert Petty

1938 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Fred Albert Petty, age 81, of Gulfport, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Mr. Petty was born and reared in Glendale, California and had been a resident of Mississippi for the past 25 years.

Mr. Petty was a machinist by trade and farmed cattle in Wyoming and Missouri. Fred was an antique car enthusiast and loved being outdoors. He took pleasure in helping his family, friends and neighbors over the last 16 years since retirement.

Mr. Petty was preceded in death by his parents, Howard D. Petty and Juanita Watts Petty Allison; and his siblings, Sr. Annette Petty, Melissa Petty and Donald Petty. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Anita; his three daughters, Annette (Scott) Lay of Missouri, Lillian (Larry) Ash and Jacqueline (Dale) Stoeger, both of Nebraska; his sister, Aleta (Jim) Wulff of Colorado; his brother, Wayne Petty; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-garndchild; and other loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends are invited to join Fred's family for visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 18th at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Committal services will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Gulfport.

The online guestbook may be viewed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
