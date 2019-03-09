Fred Ervin



1933-2019



Gulfport



Fred Edward Ervin, 85 of Creswell, NC, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton.



Born April 5, 1933 in Long Beach, Mississippi, he was the son of the late John Edward Ervin and Elizabeth Louise Bass Ervin and was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Marie Young. Fred was retired from the United States Army with service in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. After his retirement he worked as a vending technician with Pepsi and retired with twenty years of service and was a member of Philippi Church of Christ. He was a member of the American Legion Post 391 and Kairos Prison Ministry.



His family includes his wife, Maisie Spear Ervin of Creswell, NC; sons, Wade Edward Ervin of Austell, GA., Mark Edward Ervin and wife Martha of Gulfport, MS, and Barry Edward Ervin of Gulfport, MS.; step-daughters, Lynn Wentzell of McHenry, MS, Debbie Reed of Sinica, SC, and Lisa C. Patrick of Creswell, NC; step-sons, Mitchell Patrick and wife Rena' and Doug Patrick and wife Rochelle both of Creswell, NC; grandchildren; Lissa Ahrens and husband Bryan and Christa Ervin; great grandchildren, Landon, Caden, Karter, Kylie, Kyshja, Delayshja; step grandchildren, James Patrick, Haley Patrick, Colby Holley and Nolan Patrick and step great grandchild, Landon Holley.



The funeral service will begin at 1 PM on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, with visitation beginning at 12 PM. Burial will follow at Quarles Cemetery in Long Beach.



