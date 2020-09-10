1/1
Fred Hogue
1936 - 2020
Fred Jackson Hogue, II

1936-2020

Saucier

Fred Jackson Hogue, II, age 84 of Saucier, He went peacefully surrounded by his family to meet his precious Savior on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was a native of Eastabuchie, MS.

He earned a Bachelor and a Master's degree in music from University of Southern Mississippi. Fred was a band director at Gulfport High School, Harrison Central High School, and D'Iberville High School during his career. He also served in various churches as a music minister and choir director.

Fred was preceded in death by his father, Claude Eric Hogue; his mother, Mary Olive Hogue, and his sister, Donna Popham.

He is survived by his loving wife and college sweetheart of 61 years, Karen Leonard Hogue; his children, Mischa Wright (Randy) of Beaverton, OR, Melissa Gilbert (Bill) of Saucier, MS, Jay Hogue (Nissa) of Saucier, MS and Eric Hogue (Wendy) of Runnelstown, MS; his grandchildren, Stefany Thomas, William "Bill" Gilbert, Jr., Michael Gilbert, Brandon Hogue (Britton), Kimberly Gilbert (fiancé' Carlton), Natalie O'Neal (Tyler), Kinley Hogue, Brady Hogue, Cole Hogue, Keaton Hogue, Jackie Wright, and Rachel Stevans; and his great grandchildren, Jackson Hogue, Kaden, Camden, Cameron, and Kinley Wright, Ryder and Rissa Stevans.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Michael Memorial Baptist Church, with a visitation from 12:00 PM until the service. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Michael Memorial Baptist Church
SEP
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Michael Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
