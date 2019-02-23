The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Woolmarket Baptist Church
12816 Woolmarket Rd
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Woolmarket Baptist Church
12816 Woolmarket Rd
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Fred Hood Obituary
Fred R. Hood

1931 ~ 2019

Saucier

Fred R. Hood, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, February 21, 2109 at his home in Saucier.

Mr. Hood was predeceased by his parents Henry A. Hood and Winnie D. Cole Hood and 8 brothers and sisters: Annie M. Lindley, Edward A. Hood, Doris L. Adams, Gladys C. Latimer, Grace C. Andrews, Alvin J. Hood, and his twin, Ned J. Hood.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lovina Martha Hood; his half-sister, Terosa F. Hood; seven children, Fred J. (Andrea) Hood, Danny R. (Myra) Hood, Latra F. (Stuart) Caldecott, Rickey W. (Cindy) Hood, Avery Dean (Pamela) Hood, and twins, Robin R. Hood and Joseph J. Hood and his brother-in-law, Frank A. Husley. He had 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was well loved by all his friends and family in the Saucier and Woolmarket areas.

The family wishes to thank the Southern Care Hospice for their care and conern.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at Woolmarket Baptist Church, 12816 Woolmarket Rd, Biloxi from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with the service at 11:00. Burial will follow at Coalville Methodist Church Cemetery, Woolmarket.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
