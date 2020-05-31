Fred Lowe
1927 - 2020
Dr. Frederick Hawkins Lowe, Jr.

1927 ~ 2020

Diamondhead

Dr. Frederick Hawkins Lowe of Diamondhead, MS passed away May 16, 2020 in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, at the age of 92.

He was lovingly known as Papa to all his grandchildren and dearly loved by friends and family throughout his life.

In 1946, Dr. Lowe enlisted in the US Navy, serving in WWII on the USS Suisun as a Quartermaster Third Class. After the Navy, Dr. Lowe received his bachelor's degree from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA and continued his education at Baylor University in Dallas, TX where he received his Doctorate in Dentistry Science in 1952. After graduation, Dr. Lowe worked in private practice until his retirement in 1993.

Outside of work, Dr. Lowe loved football, and served as the team dentist for Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX for many years. He was also very involved in his community, serving on 3 Mardi Gras Krewes including: Krewe of Diamondhead, the Boaters, and Olympus Krewe. He also served on several men's organizations and often assisted with services at Diamondhead Presbyterian Community Church where he was an active member for many years.

Dr. Lowe was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Gertrude Lowe, his wife of 62 years Beverly Ann Lowe, oldest son Stephen Lowe and sister Marifrances Wylie. He is survived by his son Brian Lowe; grandchildren: Colleen, Aaron, Ashley, Laurel, and Victoria; great-grandchildren: Carson, Zachary, Skyler, and Caden; great-great granddaughter Sawyer, and his beloved friend Neal Hall.

A memorial service will be held at a later date this summer when conditions from COVID-19 have improved.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian is serving the family and the online guestbook may be signed and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.



Published in The Sun Herald on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
May 29, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. God will comfort you in your trials.
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
