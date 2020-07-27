Fred Eugene Mullins
1945-2020
Ocean Springs
On 22 July 2020 Fred Mullins of Ocean Springs, MS succumbed to complications related to the COVID 19 Virus. Fred was a decorated Veteran of the Conflict in Vietnam that retired after twenty years of service. He is survived by siblings Martha Cook (Lucedale, MS); Bill Mullins (Pell City, Al); Ben and Shirley Mullins (Vancleave, MS); and children Jim and Tamara Mullins (Pocatello, Idaho); Rob and Christine Mullins (Ocean Springs, MS); Ken Mullins (Ocean Springs, MS); and grandchildren Haley Mullins; Austin Robinson; Connor Mullins; Mandy Mullins; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family has elected to defer all ceremonies until a more appropriate time in the future.
