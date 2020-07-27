1/1
Fred Mullins
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Eugene Mullins

1945-2020

Ocean Springs

On 22 July 2020 Fred Mullins of Ocean Springs, MS succumbed to complications related to the COVID 19 Virus. Fred was a decorated Veteran of the Conflict in Vietnam that retired after twenty years of service. He is survived by siblings Martha Cook (Lucedale, MS); Bill Mullins (Pell City, Al); Ben and Shirley Mullins (Vancleave, MS); and children Jim and Tamara Mullins (Pocatello, Idaho); Rob and Christine Mullins (Ocean Springs, MS); Ken Mullins (Ocean Springs, MS); and grandchildren Haley Mullins; Austin Robinson; Connor Mullins; Mandy Mullins; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family has elected to defer all ceremonies until a more appropriate time in the future.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved