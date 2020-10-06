Fred Platts, Jr.
1962 ~ 2020
Saucier
Fred Platts, Jr., age 68, of Saucier, passed away on October 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Platts, Sr. and Sincell Rose Platts.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jacqueline Platts; 2 children, John Platts (Natalie) and Alicia Vaughn (David); 6 grandchildren, Dustin Tyler, Devin, John, Taylor, Kahlen, and Ellie; a sister, Margaret Rose Platts; a brother, Steve M. Platts; several aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
Fred (N5GJ) was an avid Amateur Ham Radio operator and enjoyed making contacts to speak around the world with other operators. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and always spending time with his family.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Fresenius Kidney Center and the nurses and doctors at Memorial Hospital for their care given to him this year.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 9:30 – 11 am at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport. The service will be at 11 am in the chapel. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
