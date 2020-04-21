Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Frederick Dack


1930 - 2020
Frederick Dack Obituary
CMSGT Frederick Norman Dack, USAF (Ret.)

1930 ~ 2020

Diamondhead

Frederick Norman Dack , age 89, of Diamondhead, MS passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born April 23, 1930 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, the first son of Norman Dack and Louisa Byron Dack. His parents and his first wife Phyllis Raynard Dack preceded him in death.

Fred is survived by his wife, Renie Ford Dack; his brother, Norman Bryon Dack (Sharon) of Fort Mohave, AZ; two nephews, Gary Dack of Highland CA and Martin Dack of San Clemente CA; and two-step daughters, Kristine Hulse of Eureka CA and Tricia Simmons of Los Angeles CA.

CMSGT Dack joined the USAF in 1952 in Buffalo NY and retired after 32 years of active duty in August 1984. He was a SAC Aircrew Flight Examiner/Inflight Refueling Manager and Technician and recipient of: Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with six Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Good Conduct Medal with two Bronze Loops, National Defense Service Medal with one Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal and other medals, ribbons, and awards. He was a Lifetime Member of VFW Post2880, Diamondhead, MS.

After retiring from active duty, Fred volunteered for 18 years with the Keesler AFB Retiree Activities Office (RAO). In 2015 Fred was selected and reigned as King Akua Kai the 40th for the Diamondhead Boaters Association.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Mr. Dack's remains will be interred in the Biloxi National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu flowers and in memory of Fred Dack, please make all donations to the VFW Post 2880, PO Box 6192, Diamondhead, MS 39525.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian served the family. www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 21, 2020
Remember
