Frederick Pratt Griswold III (Fred)
August 26, 1944 - January 7, 2020
Biloxi
Frederick Pratt Griswold III (Fred) age 75, passed January 7, 2020 after a brief illness.
He was born August 26, 1944 in Harlingen, Texas to the late Frederick Pratt Griswold II and Dorothy J. (Bailey) Griswold, Dallas, Texas.
Fred graduated Thomas Jefferson High School, class of 1963. He was a graduate of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Germany, Florida, Colorado, New Mexico, and Mississippi. He worked in Civil Service at Keesler AFB, Ms. until he retired in 2011. He received many outstanding military and civilian medals and awards.
Fred is survived by his beloved wife Cassandra Mattina Griswold of 50 years, daughter Elizabeth Griswold Joachim (Josh), son Frederick Pratt Griswold IV (Patricia), four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two brothers John and Sam Griswold and families in Texas.
Fred loved drawing, calligraphy, music, boating, the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
Fred's wishes were to have his ashes scattered in Texas. The family will hold a private Celebration of his life.
Donations: Nativity Cathedral or Humane Society
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 24, 2020