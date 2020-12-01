1/1
Frederick Thiroux Sr.
1948 - 2020
Frederick Thiroux, Sr.
May 12, 1948 - November 27, 2020
Biloxi, Mississippi - Frederick "Freddie" Thiroux, Sr., age 72, of Biloxi, passed away on November 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Katherine Thiroux; and 4 brothers, Bobby, Jerry, Billy, and Rodney Thiroux.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Glenda Gabel Thiroux; 3 children, Frederick "Freddie" Thiroux, Jr., Dana Karl (John), and Chad Thiroux (Ashley); 2 sisters-in-law, Janet Thiroux and Elvira Thiroux; 6 grandchildren, Amy McDonnell, Katye Morton (Tiar), Amber Jones (Brandon), Ashland Jones, Landon Karl, and Chloie Thiroux; 5 great-grandchildren, Letteigh, Matthew Brock, Chance, Copelyn, Addison and Sawyer; and other relatives and friends.
Mr. Thiroux retired from Keesler Air Force Base and he enjoyed fishing, going to the French Club, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 2 – 4 pm at the Riemann Family Funeral Home, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd, West Jackson County. A memorial service will be at 4 pm in the funeral home chapel.
Online tributes may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com


Published in & from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Homes - West Jackson County
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
