Freida Rebecca "Ricky" Halleck Ingargiola
May 28, 1929 - September 20, 2020
Pass Christian
Independent. Generous. Stubborn. Smart. Opinionated. Meticulous. Optimistic. Maddening. A voracious reader. A committed mentor and volunteer. A fabulous cook. A lifelong Democrat. A Jewish woman. These are just a few words that describe Ricky Ingargiola, loving mother and friend of many, who passed away on September 20 at the age of 91.
Ricky was born on the May 28, 1929, in Chicago, IL, where she spent her childhood during the depression and WWII. She met her first husband, Edgar Saper, when she was 16 while visiting her brother at Texas A&M University. She moved to Houston, TX, when they married in 1947. In Houston, Ricky was active in the League of Women Voters and the Temple Emanuel sisterhood. Ed and Ricky had three children, Gus, Michelle and Lisa whom they raised together until Ed's death in 1969.
Ricky married Onorato (Inky) Ingargiola in 1972 and moved to Pass Christian where she lived ever since. For more than two decades, Ricky and Inky owned and managed C&I Trailer Sales in Gulfport where she was lovingly known as the "hitch" lady, a moniker of which she was quite proud.
Ricky was a passionate reader who often had multiple books going as she could not bear to finish a book she was enjoying. She also loved to travel and took great pleasure in exploring new places. Ricky was a committed bird watcher and was even credited by the Audubon Society for sighting a particular bird, the Inca Dove, for the first time in the U.S. Most of all, Ricky loved working with children and was truly inspired by her work both on the board of directors of the Boys and Girls Club of Pass Christian as well as a mentor to young schoolchildren. Indeed, in 2006, she was awarded the National Service to Youth Award by the Boys and Girls Club of America.
Ricky is preceded in death by her father and mother Mendel and Louise Lehrer Halleck, by her brother Mark, sister-in-law Dorothy, husbands Edgar Saper and Onorato Ingargiola, and grandson Gabriel Saper. She is survived by her children Gus Saper (Callie), Michelle Dannemiller (Jim), and Lisa Saper, her grandchildren Josh, Emily, Rachel, Liz and Sadie, and numerous great grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, there will not be a funeral but a memorial will be held in the future when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mississippi Coast Boys and Girls Club (www.bgcgulfcoast.org/
) or the Joe Biden for President campaign (www.joebiden.com
).