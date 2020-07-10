1/1
Gabriel Roy Fayard Knott
1996 - 2020
Gabriel Roy Fayard Knott

1996-2020

Gulfport

Gabriel Roy Fayard Knott, 24, of Gulfport returned home to be with his Heavenly Father on July 5, 2020 at his residence.

The world was blessed when Gabriel was born on June 16, 1996 in San Diego, California. He graduated from Gulfport High School in 2014, where he was a member of the ROTC as a Captain of his School Unit. He attended Germanna Community College where he consistently received academic honors.

Gabriel was an LMS Specialist, Nursing Student, Weapons and Martial Arts Expert. His hobbies included Martial Arts, Music, Woodworking and Leatherworks. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time with his family.

Gabriel was preceded in death by his Grandpa, Roy P. Fayard; his Aunt, Louise Cornett; and his Uncle, Percy Roy Fayard.

He is survived by his parents, Krystal Knott (Scotty Whigham) and James Knott (Samantha); his siblings, Garec Knott (Madison), Bryce Knott, Jenna Knott (Elizabeth) and Jillian Knott; and his beloved pets, Molly, Julio, Fat Pup, Nugz, Sarah, and Squeeze.

Visitation is Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12:30pm to 2:00pm, with a Service starting at 2:00PM all at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, MS. His cremains will rest peacefully at his Father's home in Virginia.



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
JUL
10
Service
02:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 10, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
