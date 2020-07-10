Gabriel Roy Fayard Knott1996-2020GulfportGabriel Roy Fayard Knott, 24, of Gulfport returned home to be with his Heavenly Father on July 5, 2020 at his residence.The world was blessed when Gabriel was born on June 16, 1996 in San Diego, California. He graduated from Gulfport High School in 2014, where he was a member of the ROTC as a Captain of his School Unit. He attended Germanna Community College where he consistently received academic honors.Gabriel was an LMS Specialist, Nursing Student, Weapons and Martial Arts Expert. His hobbies included Martial Arts, Music, Woodworking and Leatherworks. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time with his family.Gabriel was preceded in death by his Grandpa, Roy P. Fayard; his Aunt, Louise Cornett; and his Uncle, Percy Roy Fayard.He is survived by his parents, Krystal Knott (Scotty Whigham) and James Knott (Samantha); his siblings, Garec Knott (Madison), Bryce Knott, Jenna Knott (Elizabeth) and Jillian Knott; and his beloved pets, Molly, Julio, Fat Pup, Nugz, Sarah, and Squeeze.Visitation is Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12:30pm to 2:00pm, with a Service starting at 2:00PM all at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, MS. His cremains will rest peacefully at his Father's home in Virginia.