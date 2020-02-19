|
Gadis Ann Mendoza
1941 - 2020
Ocean Springs
Gadis Ann Mendoza, age 78, of Ocean Springs passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home.
She was born on June 23, 1941 in Baton Rouge, LA to Clarence J. Roussel, Sr. and Gladys Tureau Roussel. Gadis graduated from Redemptorist High School in Baton Rouge. Her last job was bridge tender at the Biloxi/Ocean Springs bridge. Gadis absolutely loved cooking for her family with her Louisiana flair. She loved her family, playing Rummy in the evening with her little cup of coffee.
Gadis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Anatole Mendoza; and brother, Clarence Joseph Roussel, Jr.
Survivors include her children, Barry (Sonya) Mendoza, Sheri (Wes) Strickland, and Terri (Bubba) Harris; grandchildren, Jamye (Josh) Orillion, Amanda Perera, Georgia Bergeron, Mark Hollis, Hillary Mendoza, and Anthony Deloreto; great-grandchildren, Rebekah Rygh, Riley Rygh, Raegan Rygh, Harper Bergeron, Kensie DeSilvey, Talyah Hollis, Christine Patin, Kaelyn Perera, and Jacob Perera.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 19, 2020