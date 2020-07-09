1/
Gail Culp
1948 - 2020
Gail Leslie Culp

1948-2020

Biloxi

Gail Leslie Culp, age 71, of Biloxi, passed away at his home after a short illness.

Mr. Culp was born on October 18, 1948 in Clarksdale, MS. He owned and operated Wrigley Culp Distributors in Gulfport for many years. He graduated from Gulfport East High School and joined the Marines shortly thereafter. He served one tour in Viet Nam in 1966 and 1967.

Gail was preceded in death by his parents; John Spain Culp and Bessie Eloise Yarborough Culp; and his sister, Jacqueline Culp Valentine.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather Culp Rusher; two grandchildren, Annagail Rusher and Christopher Rusher; four nieces, Stacy Valentine Malone (Sean), Leslie Valentine Holland (Ken), Ashley McArthur (Scott), and Courtney Valentine Seib (Marty); his very loving companion for many years, Susan Oustalet.

A graveside service will be held at Southern Memorial Park in Biloxi at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, with St. Mark's Episcopal Church officiating. Due to the pandemic, the family requests that everyone wear a mask.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com .



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Southern Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

