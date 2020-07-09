Gail Leslie Culp
1948-2020
Biloxi
Gail Leslie Culp, age 71, of Biloxi, passed away at his home after a short illness.
Mr. Culp was born on October 18, 1948 in Clarksdale, MS. He owned and operated Wrigley Culp Distributors in Gulfport for many years. He graduated from Gulfport East High School and joined the Marines shortly thereafter. He served one tour in Viet Nam in 1966 and 1967.
Gail was preceded in death by his parents; John Spain Culp and Bessie Eloise Yarborough Culp; and his sister, Jacqueline Culp Valentine.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather Culp Rusher; two grandchildren, Annagail Rusher and Christopher Rusher; four nieces, Stacy Valentine Malone (Sean), Leslie Valentine Holland (Ken), Ashley McArthur (Scott), and Courtney Valentine Seib (Marty); his very loving companion for many years, Susan Oustalet.
A graveside service will be held at Southern Memorial Park in Biloxi at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, with St. Mark's Episcopal Church officiating. Due to the pandemic, the family requests that everyone wear a mask.
