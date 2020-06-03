Gail June Straughan
1954 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Gail "Gracie" Meadors Straughan passed away Saturday evening on May 30, 2020. She was 65 years old - much too young to go, but in too much pain to stay.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald "Matt" Dean Meadors and Margie Stotts Meadors; niece, Mindy Mossman Yates; nephew, Jeffrey Brown; and her most recent fur babies, Juan, Otis and Puppy.
Gracie leaves some broken hearts; her husband, John Stephen Straughan; her daughter, April Alexander Darden; her son-in-law, Timothy Paul Darden; her grandson, Matthew Bailey Darden; her brother, Gerald "Jerry" David Meadors (Mary); her sister, Margie "Kaye" Meadors Phillips, Melinda "Linda" Meadors White (Marty); and 3 nephews and 2 nieces.
Even though born and raised in Oxnard, California, where she fell in love with the sunshine, wine and coffee, her love for her daughter was stronger, so they packed it up and moved to Long Beach, Mississippi in 1982 for a slower pace, where the Alexander's resided. She was put on earth to love and be loved and believed in working hard for your employer but harder for your family. She kept the house spic and span, the candy dishes full, made sure the fridge was stocked with your favorite drinks and fed her family and animals well. You would not get out of her house without a drink or something to eat and you were going home with a snack pack. She was the "Hostess with the Mostest!" Every holiday you could count on her being fashionably late, but she would always be the prettiest one there! Her sky blue eyes and beautiful smile will be missed, but we know that when she smiles down on us from heaven that the sun will be much brighter from here on out.
In lieu of plants or flowers that her family will kill - yes, even the peace lily that tells you when it's thirsty, please donate to your local humane society or buy a bird or hummingbird feeder for your backyard and enjoy the beauty. She may just fly by and say, "Hi!"
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family.
