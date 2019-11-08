|
Gaines Hugh Lambert
11/14/1946 - 11/5/2019
Vancleave, MS
Gaines Hugh Lambert, 72, resided in Vancleave, MS with Kay Wilson. He passed away on Nov 5, 2019, at 9:59 AM. He was born in Richton, MS on Nov 14, 1946. During his life, he has traveled over the U.S. repairing telephone lines, served our country in the U.S. Air Force and worked at Ingalls Shipyard as a Specialized Designer. He was loved by many and he loved his family and friends.
Gaines was the beloved son of Houston and Pauline (Chapman) Lambert who have preceded him in death. He was the loving father to Allan (Heather) Lambert, Carla (Van) Pritchett, and Leah (Ron Wood) Buyatt. Attentive grandfather to Cory, Darren, Breanna, Cierra, Tara, and EJ. He has been a loving brother to Chris Austin, Cora Dugar, Carolyn Abrahms, H.A. Lambert (deceased), and Paulette Jones (deceased). He was also a stepfather to Renee'(Michael) Wadkins and Stacy Shumock. His step grandchildren are Savannah, Amber, Diana, Kayla, Kaitlyn, and Martin. Step great grandchildren are Devin, Clay, and Jackie.
Gaines decided to plan his own services prior to passing. Those who wish to gather in the memory of Gaines are welcome to join family and friends at Mosaic Church, 2016 Bienville Blvd in Ocean Springs, MS on November 10, 2019 from 3-4:30 PM. A special request, please do not send flowers. The family of Gaines want to send a Special Thanks to the Staff at Ocean Springs Hospital.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 8, 2019