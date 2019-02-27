Gains "Bill" Holder Sr.



1926-2019



Pascagoula



Gains A. "Bill" Holder, Sr., 92, passed away February 25, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS.



He was born in Choctaw County, Alabama on November 7, 1926, the third of five children to Raymond and Ruby Holder of Silas, Alabama. He graduated from Southern Choctaw High School located in Silas, Alabama in 1947. He graduated from East Mississippi Jr. College at Scooba, MS in 1950 and his National Guard Unit was immediately activated to serve during the Korean Campaign. He received an honorable discharge from the Army in 1952 after serving in Germany.



He married the former Sarah Ann Luke of Meridian, MS in December, 1952 and they moved to Mobile, Alabama where he was employed at Brookley Field and also, attended Spring Hill College. Mr. Holder was soon employed by NABISCO, INC. as a sales representative in the Mobile, Al area. In January, 1955 he was transferred to Pascagoula, MS to establish as the first full time NABISCO sales representative in Jackson County, MS. He retired in 1986 from NABISCO in the Pascagoula-Moss Point area with thirty-four years of service. Mr. Holder was an active member of First Baptist Church of Pascagoula where he had served in several areas from 1955-present. He was a Mason, Lodge No 419, Pascagoula; Scottish Rite Bodies of Gulfport; Shriner of the WAHABI Temple, Jackson, MS.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ruby Watkins Holder, and a brother Francis W. Holder, all of Silas, Alabama; sisters Mary Ethel Holder Weatherly of Birmingham, Pinkie Hope Holder Groth of Omaha, Nebraska, and Nell Holder Mott of Silas, Alabama.



He is survived by his wife Sarah Luke Holder; Son and daughter-in-law, Gains A. (Linda) Holder, Jr.; Granddaughters Alisha (Mike) Churchfield of Reno, NV, Angie (Chad) Wooton of Terry, MS; Daughter and son-in law, Teresa "Terri" (Jerry) Henley of Vancleave, MS; Granddaughter, Amber (Kris) Morrell; Great-grandsons, Jackson Ryan Morrell and Lucas Gains Morrell all of Hattiesburg, MS. Daughter and son-in law, Beverly (Jepthy) Smith of Las Vegas, NV; Granddaughter, Christina Michelle Bryant of Windom, MN, and Great-Grandson, Mathew Touzan of Las Vegas, NV. Additional survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.



Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 am on Friday , March 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Pascagoula, MS, 902 Live Oak Avenue, Pascagoula, MS the funeral will follow at 10:30



Burial will be at Machpelah Cemetery with Military Honors, 5112 Machpelah Road in Pascagoula, MS.



The family prefers memorials to First Baptist Church of Pascagoula, 902 Live Oak Avenue, Pascagoula, MS 39567 or the charity of ones choice. Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com