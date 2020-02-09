|
Elaine Hulvey Gardner Derteen
Ocean Springs
Elaine Hulvey Gardner Derteen, 78, passed away on February 7, 2020.
Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Cecelia Hulvey; brother, Michael Hulvey; and sister, Mary Ann Brown.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Larry Derteen; sons, Daniel Gardner (Pam), Dwayne Derteen; daughters, Tracy Roar (Rick), Sheri Louk (Brent); sister, Ellen Mckinstry (Gene); and granchildren, Lindsay, Blake, Dawn, Krystal, Ashley, Dugan, Hunter and Storm; and great-grandchild, Autumn Savannah.
Mrs. Elaine was a friendly lady who loved people. She never met a stranger and was sure to call you by your name. She loved her time spent with family.
Services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at Southern MS Funeral Services in Ocean Springs from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm. Service to begin at 3:00 pm.
Elaine was a loving wife, mother, and friend who will be truly missed by all who loved and knew her.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 9, 2020