The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Biloxi City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Garth Caillavet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garth Caillavet


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garth Caillavet Obituary
Garth Colin Caillavet

1956 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Garth Colin Caillavet, age 63, was born on August 1, 1956, in Biloxi, MS, and passed away on December 8, 2019.

In high school, Garth was an outstanding running back for the D'Iberville Warriors and was offered a football scholarship to Delta State University. In his younger years, he could be found running around North Biloxi with his brothers and friends or fishing on back bay. He worked many jobs including welding at Brown and Root, sandblasting and painting in Dothan, AL, and supervising the poker floor at The Isle of Capri. He enjoyed hunting, camping with family, and watching football. Garth was a friendly guy and never met a stranger. He had a strong faith in God and always looked for the positive. He had a big heart and an even bigger personality.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Carmen Demoruelle and Patricia Caillavet; and his brother, Clay Caillavet.

Survivors include his father, Wilfred "Kutta" Caillavet; his daughter, Savannah Desporte; his siblings, Marc and Sondra Caillavet, Debbie Caillavet, Joe and Judene Cook, Cooper Caillavet, and James and Tara Morgan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now