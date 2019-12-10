|
Garth Colin Caillavet
1956 ~ 2019
Biloxi
Garth Colin Caillavet, age 63, was born on August 1, 1956, in Biloxi, MS, and passed away on December 8, 2019.
In high school, Garth was an outstanding running back for the D'Iberville Warriors and was offered a football scholarship to Delta State University. In his younger years, he could be found running around North Biloxi with his brothers and friends or fishing on back bay. He worked many jobs including welding at Brown and Root, sandblasting and painting in Dothan, AL, and supervising the poker floor at The Isle of Capri. He enjoyed hunting, camping with family, and watching football. Garth was a friendly guy and never met a stranger. He had a strong faith in God and always looked for the positive. He had a big heart and an even bigger personality.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Carmen Demoruelle and Patricia Caillavet; and his brother, Clay Caillavet.
Survivors include his father, Wilfred "Kutta" Caillavet; his daughter, Savannah Desporte; his siblings, Marc and Sondra Caillavet, Debbie Caillavet, Joe and Judene Cook, Cooper Caillavet, and James and Tara Morgan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 10, 2019