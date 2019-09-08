Home

Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
(601) 928-4522
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
Garvis Moore


1940 - 2019
Garvis Moore Obituary
Garvis Moore

Mar. 10, 1940--Sep. 6, 2019

Wiggins

Garvis Moore, 79, of Wiggins, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg. Visitation will be Monday, September, 9, 2019 from 9 – 11 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Wiggins with services immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Fairley Cemetery in Perry County.

Mr. Moore was of the Baptist faith. He was a Scale Man for International Paper for over 30 years before retiring in 2001. He was an avid outdoorsman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Moore; his parents, W.R. "Doc" and Deloria Moore; and an infant brother, Baby Moore.

He is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Moore Risk (Nick) of Petal; three grandchildren, Gabriella Risk, Taylor Jones (David), and Nicole Risk; one great grandchild, David Jones; and one brother, Garland Moore (Virginia) of Wiggins.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
