Garvis Moore
Mar. 10, 1940--Sep. 6, 2019
Wiggins
Garvis Moore, 79, of Wiggins, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg. Visitation will be Monday, September, 9, 2019 from 9 – 11 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Wiggins with services immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Fairley Cemetery in Perry County.
Mr. Moore was of the Baptist faith. He was a Scale Man for International Paper for over 30 years before retiring in 2001. He was an avid outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Moore; his parents, W.R. "Doc" and Deloria Moore; and an infant brother, Baby Moore.
He is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Moore Risk (Nick) of Petal; three grandchildren, Gabriella Risk, Taylor Jones (David), and Nicole Risk; one great grandchild, David Jones; and one brother, Garland Moore (Virginia) of Wiggins.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 8, 2019