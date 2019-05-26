|
Gary Wayne "Bodie" Campbell
1960 ~2019
Gulfport
Gary Wayne "Bodie" Campbell, age 59 passed away on May 19. 2019 in Gulfport. He was born in Dallas, Texas and was a resident of Gulfport.
He is survived by his significate other, Vanessa Lindsay Clarke; a daughter, Virginia Tassone; 2 sons, Ronnie Campbell & William Clarke; 3 brothers, Larry, Robert, and Moe; and a sister, Paulette.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 2 until 3:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport, MS with the service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 2159 E. Pass Road, Unit A, Gulfport, MS 39507.
Published in The Sun Herald from May 26 to May 29, 2019