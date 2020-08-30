Gary Wayne Crawford
1943 ~ 2020
Pass Christian
Gary Wayne Crawford, 76, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.
Mr. Crawford was born on December 31, 1943 in Philadelphia, MS. He was Vietnam Veteran earning two purple hearts and a bronze star. Gary worked construction and upon retirement he moved to Pass Christian, Ms.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert W. Crawford, Ola Mae Gambling Crawford; and brothers, Eric Crawford and Tony Crawford.
Survivors include his significant other, Molly Netherland; daughters, Kimberly Turner, Crystal Crawford, Olivia Crawford; sons, Randy Cook, Mike and Robbie Cook; grandchildren, Brittany Arledge, Charlsey Crawford, Anna Turner, Risher Roper, Jessica Cook, Adam Cook, Elizabeth Cook, Hunter Cook, Rebekah Cook and Hannah Cook; great-grandchildren, Braiden Arledge and Brenton Bradford; brothers, Don Crawford (Linda), Mike Crawford; and sister, Donna June Anthony.
Family Service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Clermont Methodist Church of Bay St. Louis. Visitation at 12:30 at Riemann Family Funeral Home in Biloxi, MS and Graveside will be held at the National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
.