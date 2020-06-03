Gary Holderfield
1941 2020
Biloxi, MS
Mr. Gary Holderfield, age 79, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Biloxi. He was a resident of the MS Gulf Coast for the past 48 years and retired from civil service at Keesler AFB as a printer in the Print Shop. He served in the MS Army National Guard for six years and he was a member of Bay Vista Baptist Church in Biloxi. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Mr. Holderfield was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen Holderfield; three brothers, James, David and Dennis Holderfield; and two sisters, Charlotte and Sandra Holderfield. He is survived by his wife, Gary Ann Holderfeld; his daughter, Elizabeth Holderfield Williams; three sisters, Barbara Treadway, Edna Jackson and Sue "Bob" Savino; and two grandsons, Tanner and Ransom Williams.
Memorial services will be held Monday, June 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, in Biloxi where friends may visit one hour before service time.
View and sign an on-line tribute at www.BOKFH.com
1941 2020
Biloxi, MS
Mr. Gary Holderfield, age 79, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Biloxi. He was a resident of the MS Gulf Coast for the past 48 years and retired from civil service at Keesler AFB as a printer in the Print Shop. He served in the MS Army National Guard for six years and he was a member of Bay Vista Baptist Church in Biloxi. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Mr. Holderfield was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen Holderfield; three brothers, James, David and Dennis Holderfield; and two sisters, Charlotte and Sandra Holderfield. He is survived by his wife, Gary Ann Holderfeld; his daughter, Elizabeth Holderfield Williams; three sisters, Barbara Treadway, Edna Jackson and Sue "Bob" Savino; and two grandsons, Tanner and Ransom Williams.
Memorial services will be held Monday, June 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, in Biloxi where friends may visit one hour before service time.
View and sign an on-line tribute at www.BOKFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.