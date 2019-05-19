Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
(601) 928-4522
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunflower Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunflower Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Lott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lott


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Lott Obituary
Gary H. Lott

1942-2019

Perkinston

Mr. Gary Lott, 76, of Perkinston went home to be with his Lord and Savior May 17, 2019 at the Asbury House in Hattiesburg. He was a member of Sunflower Baptist Church and retired from the U. S. Fire Service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hildridge Franklin Lott and Modez Hatten Lott and a brother, Hildridge Lott.

He is survived by his wife, June Lott of Perkinston; two sons, Shayn Lott (Rachel) of Perkinston and David Lott (Ashley) of Biloxi; six grandchildren, Zachary (Echo), Lillian, Graysen, Landon, Tristian and Katheryn; two brothers, Lynn Lott and Dwain Lott both of Perkinston and one sister, Renee' Ladner of Ellisville.

Visitation will be Monday, May 20, 2019 at Sunflower Baptist Church from 6-9 p.m. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Sunflower Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now