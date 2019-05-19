Gary H. Lott



1942-2019



Perkinston



Mr. Gary Lott, 76, of Perkinston went home to be with his Lord and Savior May 17, 2019 at the Asbury House in Hattiesburg. He was a member of Sunflower Baptist Church and retired from the U. S. Fire Service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hildridge Franklin Lott and Modez Hatten Lott and a brother, Hildridge Lott.



He is survived by his wife, June Lott of Perkinston; two sons, Shayn Lott (Rachel) of Perkinston and David Lott (Ashley) of Biloxi; six grandchildren, Zachary (Echo), Lillian, Graysen, Landon, Tristian and Katheryn; two brothers, Lynn Lott and Dwain Lott both of Perkinston and one sister, Renee' Ladner of Ellisville.



Visitation will be Monday, May 20, 2019 at Sunflower Baptist Church from 6-9 p.m. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Sunflower Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on May 19, 2019