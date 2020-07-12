1/1
Gary Mac Vaughn
1944 - 2020
Gary Mac Vaughn

1944 - 2020

Ocean Springs

Gary Mac Vaughn, age 75, of Ocean Springs, passed away on July 9, 2020.

He was born in Arab, AL and retired from the United States Air Force after 25 years of service. Following his military career, he worked as a Naval contractor for 25 years. He was a very active member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid University of Alabama fan and loved all sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents, H. Vaughn and Clois Holloway Vaughn; and brother, Rayburn Vaughn.

He is survived by wife, Miko Vaughn; daughter, Sandy Perry (Dwight); granddaughter, Brenna Perry; and brother, Randall Vaughn.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, Ocean Springs. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery. Due to pandemic mandates, the services will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations in Gary's name to be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church or to the Catholic Sharing Appeal.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, West Jackson County, is proudly serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
JUL
14
Burial
Biloxi National Cemetery
