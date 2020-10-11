1/1
Gary Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Russell Moore

1946-2020

Woolmarket, MS

Gary Russell Moore died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the age of 74. He was born on July 25, 1946 in Ripley, Mississippi, and lived in the Woolmarket community of Biloxi for most of his adult life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Agnes Moore. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Renee, his sons, Russell (Maria) of Nashville, Tennessee, Jeffrey (Abigail), of Amman, Jordan, and Gregory (Alicia) of Biloxi, his grandchildren Lauren, Benjamin, Timothy, Samuel, Jonah, Taylor, Annabelle, and Eleanor, as well as his brothers Rick (Kathy) of Kiln, and Mike (Margaret) of Morris Chapel, Tennessee, and his sister Cathy Johnson (Kent) of Saucier.

Gary served as an infantryman and helicopter crewman in the Army National Guard and with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, DC before returning to the Mississippi Gulf Coast where he worked for many years in sales and management for the Bubba Oustalet and Butch Oustalet Ford dealerships in Gulfport. Since his retirement, he was active with the Mississippi Farm Bureau, on which he served as a board member from Harrison County.

He is remembered as a devoted husband and father, and an extraordinarily beloved grandfather—known as "Papa" to his grandchildren. Before her death, his mother, Agnes, said that she was happy to see him so loved by his grandchildren since he had loved his own grandfather—also called by him "Papa." His final years on earth included a long-awaited visit to Bastogne, Belgium to the site where his father was wounded during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

He will be buried at Coalville Cemetery in Woolmarket, where he visited his parents' graves frequently and where, almost every time he did, he attended to the upkeep of the graves of family, friends, and even strangers, believing that such was the honor due to those who had gone before.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Coalville Cemetery at 12:00 p.m.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 11, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved