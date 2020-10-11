Gary Moore

Gary Russell Moore
1946-2020
Woolmarket, MS
Gary Russell Moore died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the age of 74. He was born on July 25, 1946 in Ripley, Mississippi, and lived in the Woolmarket community of Biloxi for most of his adult life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Agnes Moore. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Renee, his sons, Russell (Maria) of Nashville, Tennessee, Jeffrey (Abigail), of Amman, Jordan, and Gregory (Alicia) of Biloxi, his grandchildren Lauren, Benjamin, Timothy, Samuel, Jonah, Taylor, Annabelle, and Eleanor, as well as his brothers Rick (Kathy) of Kiln, and Mike (Margaret) of Morris Chapel, Tennessee, and his sister Cathy Johnson (Kent) of Saucier.
Gary served as an infantryman and helicopter crewman in the Army National Guard and with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, DC before returning to the Mississippi Gulf Coast where he worked for many years in sales and management for the Bubba Oustalet and Butch Oustalet Ford dealerships in Gulfport. Since his retirement, he was active with the Mississippi Farm Bureau, on which he served as a board member from Harrison County.
He is remembered as a devoted husband and father, and an extraordinarily beloved grandfather—known as "Papa" to his grandchildren. Before her death, his mother, Agnes, said that she was happy to see him so loved by his grandchildren since he had loved his own grandfather—also called by him "Papa." His final years on earth included a long-awaited visit to Bastogne, Belgium to the site where his father was wounded during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.
He will be buried at Coalville Cemetery in Woolmarket, where he visited his parents' graves frequently and where, almost every time he did, he attended to the upkeep of the graves of family, friends, and even strangers, believing that such was the honor due to those who had gone before.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice
.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Coalville Cemetery at 12:00 p.m.
