Gary Ray Yarberry
1955-2020
Gulfport
Gary Ray Yarberry, age 64 of Gulfport, Mississippi passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday August 19, 2020. He was born November 14, 1955. Gary was a beloved husband, father, brother, son, and friend.
Gary was a Veteran of the US Navy. He pastored West Helena Church of the Nazarene in West Helena, Arkansas in the 80's. Gary was a VA Hospital Chaplain in Temple, Texas, Gulfport, Mississippi, Louisville, Kentucky, and returned to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to become the Chief of Chaplain Service at the VA Medical Center in Biloxi, Mississippi. He retired in 2018 after 27 years of service as a VA Hospital Chaplain. Gary was a humble man who brought Jesus and comfort to so many people. He was an assigned elder on the Mid-South Church of the Nazarene District and an active member and teacher at Gulf Coast Family Church of the Nazarene. Although retired, Gary continued to preach at every given opportunity. His goal in retirement was to help someone in some way every day.
Gary was a member of the Biloxi-Edgewater Civitan Club, a member of the American Legion Post #119 and a Kentucky Colonel.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Andrew Yarberry and Rose Elle (Beck) Yarberry; and a sister, Loretta Dixon.
He is survived by his wife, E. Darlene (Hackler) Yarberry of Gulfport, Mississippi; two sons, William T. Yarberry (Hannah) of Gulfport, and Jordan A. Yarberry (Angelina) of Louisville, KY; a daughter, Savannah R. Yarberry (Sean) of Louisville, KY; a Mother-in-law, Aubrey Hackler of Gulfport; a granddaughter, Gabbie Westerfield of Gulfport; two sisters, Sue Clinton of Nashville, TN, and Dean Norman (David) of Little Rock, AR; three brothers, Shaylin Yarberry of Shady Point, OK, George Yarberry (Brenda) of Mabelvale, AR, and Dennis Yarberry (Carol) of Mabelvale, AR; and a whole host of nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces, and great-great nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be Friday, September 4th from 6:00pm – 8:00 pm at Gulf Coast Family Church of the Nazarene in Biloxi, Mississippi. The service will be on Saturday, September 5th at 11:00am at the church.
Another service will be held in Little Rock, Arkansas. Visitation will be Monday, September 7th from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at New Hope Church of the Nazarene in Little Rock, Arkansas. The service will be on Tuesday, September 8th at 11:00am at the church. A graveside service will follow at Olive Hill Cemetery in Mabelvale, Arkansas.
A Go Fund Me Account has been set up in his name to help with expenses at https://gf.me/u/yqb6gn
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM