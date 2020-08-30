1/1
Gary Ray Yarberry
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Ray Yarberry

1955-2020

Gulfport

Gary Ray Yarberry, age 64 of Gulfport, Mississippi passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday August 19, 2020. He was born November 14, 1955. Gary was a beloved husband, father, brother, son, and friend.

Gary was a Veteran of the US Navy. He pastored West Helena Church of the Nazarene in West Helena, Arkansas in the 80's. Gary was a VA Hospital Chaplain in Temple, Texas, Gulfport, Mississippi, Louisville, Kentucky, and returned to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to become the Chief of Chaplain Service at the VA Medical Center in Biloxi, Mississippi. He retired in 2018 after 27 years of service as a VA Hospital Chaplain. Gary was a humble man who brought Jesus and comfort to so many people. He was an assigned elder on the Mid-South Church of the Nazarene District and an active member and teacher at Gulf Coast Family Church of the Nazarene. Although retired, Gary continued to preach at every given opportunity. His goal in retirement was to help someone in some way every day.

Gary was a member of the Biloxi-Edgewater Civitan Club, a member of the American Legion Post #119 and a Kentucky Colonel.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Andrew Yarberry and Rose Elle (Beck) Yarberry; and a sister, Loretta Dixon.

He is survived by his wife, E. Darlene (Hackler) Yarberry of Gulfport, Mississippi; two sons, William T. Yarberry (Hannah) of Gulfport, and Jordan A. Yarberry (Angelina) of Louisville, KY; a daughter, Savannah R. Yarberry (Sean) of Louisville, KY; a Mother-in-law, Aubrey Hackler of Gulfport; a granddaughter, Gabbie Westerfield of Gulfport; two sisters, Sue Clinton of Nashville, TN, and Dean Norman (David) of Little Rock, AR; three brothers, Shaylin Yarberry of Shady Point, OK, George Yarberry (Brenda) of Mabelvale, AR, and Dennis Yarberry (Carol) of Mabelvale, AR; and a whole host of nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces, and great-great nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be Friday, September 4th from 6:00pm – 8:00 pm at Gulf Coast Family Church of the Nazarene in Biloxi, Mississippi. The service will be on Saturday, September 5th at 11:00am at the church.

Another service will be held in Little Rock, Arkansas. Visitation will be Monday, September 7th from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at New Hope Church of the Nazarene in Little Rock, Arkansas. The service will be on Tuesday, September 8th at 11:00am at the church. A graveside service will follow at Olive Hill Cemetery in Mabelvale, Arkansas.

A Go Fund Me Account has been set up in his name to help with expenses at https://gf.me/u/yqb6gn

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gulf Coast Family Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Service
11:00 AM
Gulf Coast Family Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 4, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
August 27, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 26, 2020
On behalf of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Order offers its deepest condolences and is proud of a life well lived by Colonel Yarberry.

Colonel Heather Campbell
Director of Colonel Relations
Heather Campbell
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved