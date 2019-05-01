Gary Allen Rooney



Oct. 25, 1938--Apr. 26, 2019



Diamondhead, MS



Gary Allen Rooney, 80, passed away on April 26, 2019. A Midwestern boy, Gary was born in Glenwood, MN. His lifelong designation as life of the party began when he was voted "Best Mixer" of his high school class. One month after graduation in 1956, he enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in San Diego and Japan. Following his honorable discharge in 1960, Gary headed to the University of Minnesota.



Now an urbanite, Gary and his wife Mary Lou resided in Minneapolis and Edina for many years. He enjoyed a long career with Knowlan's Grocery and was a faithful booster for the University. After retirement and being widowed in 2006, Gary filled his time with family, friends and activities but felt himself looking for something more.



After deciding wintering in Florida wasn't for him, Gary came to Diamondhead where he had family and friends from Glenwood. It was an immediate match. He loved the area, activities and real sense of community.



Gary enjoyed the Diamondhead Country Club, especially Sunday brunch. He was an avid reader and loved golf, cooking, entertaining and his ever present Bombay and Tonic with a twist of lime.



Gary's world got even brighter when he met Carol Lilley in 2016. He was lucky enough to find love again at this stage of his life.



It all started when Gary was Equerry to King Jim Brownell and Carol served as Lady-in-Waiting to Queen Martha Bryan for the 2017 Boater's Krewe of Kamehameha. Through that commitment, they found their relationship blossoming.



Gary and Carol had a wonderful 2 1/2 years together and he was happier than ever. Unfortunately, a diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma cut their time short. Carol was by his side when Gary found his eternal life. In addition to Carol, Gary is survived by his brothers Dick (Bev), Darrell, Paul (Annette) and Phil (Theresa) and his sister Jeanne. Also, many nieces, nephews and countless friends.



We would like to thank the staff of Kare In Home, Hancock Medical Center, and Southern Care Hospice for their excellent and compasionate care of our beloved Gary Rooney.



A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, May 6, 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the Diamondhead Country Club. Family and friends are welcome.



Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on May 1, 2019