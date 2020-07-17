1/1
Gary Seymour
1943 - 2020
Gary Seymour

1943-2020

Gulfport

Gary Seymour, age 76, passed away July 14, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Gary was born November 13, 1943.

Gary was initiated in 1969 as a journeyman wireman with Local Union 903 and was retired. He was a lifetime member of Knights of Columbus 1583 and parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Gulfport.

He enjoyed Bluegrass Festivals and camping, fishing, watching the Braves and spending time with grandchildren. He was known for his warm heart and witty sense of humor. His laugh and smile were contagious.

He is preceded in death by his father Vincent Anthony and his mother Verda Lee Seymour; his first wife Peggy Seymour; and four brothers, Robert Kenneth, Ronald Stephen, Vincent Anthony and Darryl Seymour. He was also preceded in death by his step-son, Tyler Phillips.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Annette. He is also survived by his two children, Rhonda L. Mires and Gary G. Seymour Jr.; his granddaughter, Divinity R. Mires; and his great grandchildren, Lexi-Alexandra Mires and Kingston Mires; along with his step-daughter, Heather Johnson; and three step-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Rico and Tyler.

He will be dearly missed by all.

Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will be Friday, July 17 ,2020, at 10 am at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens. Friends are invited to join by Livestream by going to Gary's obituary page at www.riemannfamily.com .

The family will plan a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at a later date.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
July 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
