|
|
Gay Rhodes Lusich
Bay St. Louis, MS
Gay Rhodes Lusich passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at her home in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Gay was born on April 22, 1940 to the late Judge Nelius C. Rhodes and Mathilda "Matt" Rhodes. She was married to Oren Lusich and was the mother of two sons, Ron and Brent. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy where she lettered three years in basketball. Her love for basketball led her to coach youth basketball for several years. While a teenager one of Gay's passions was dancing and she always said that her brother Speedy and her cousin Billy were her favorite dance partners. She received an Education degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and taught for many years in Catholic and public schools in Harrison and Hancock counties. The greater part of her teaching career was spent at Gulfview Elementary. Ms. Gay, as she was fondly known, was passionate about teaching children. She was always thrilled when students approached her thanking her for the difference she made in their lives.
She was predeceased by her husband, Oren Lusich and her parents, Nelius and Matt.
She is survived by her sons, Ron Daley (Shelby) of Choteau, MT, Brent Lusich (Nicole) of Slidell, LA and eight grandchildren (Lexi Paulson; Dakota, Delani, Tony and Kruz Daley; and Reece, Rylee and Brent Lusich). She is also survived by two brothers Nelius "Speedy" (Joan) and Joseph "Doc" (Karen).
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm at Our Lady of the Gulf in Bay St. Louis. Interment to follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis.
The family would like to thank Jan White for the care and compassion she has shown Gay this past year.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020