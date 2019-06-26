Gayle L. Burnett



1942 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Gayle L. Burnett passed on June 23, 2019. Born on August 16, 1942 in West Le Mars, Iowa, she was the fourth of seven children. Her parents were Kenneth and Irene (Casper) Beck. Gayle was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars, Iowa, graduated from Hinton High School class of 1960 in Hinton, Iowa. Gayle spent most of her career as a beautician. She married L. Don Burnett in Corpus Christi, Texas on November 14, 1981. Don spent 26 years in the U.S Navy.



She is survived by her husband Don and five sisters. Bonnie Oldaker, Yvonne Beck and Marla Polly all of whom reside in Sioux City, Iowa. Also, Kay Fortner of Crisfield, Maryland and Norene Goettsch of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Eight nieces and nephews, seventeen great nieces and nephews along with two great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Kent Beck, niece Leslie Polly, two brothers in law, Edward Fortner and William Oldaker.



Visitation will be on Thursday, June 27th at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home 15452 O'Neal Road, Gulfport Mississippi from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.



Service will be Friday, June 28th at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Matthew's Lutheran Church, 1301 31st Avenue, Gulfport, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi, MS.



All memorials will be donated to Saint Matthew's Lutheran Church.



