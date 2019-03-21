Home

Mrs. W. Gaynette Cox Flowers Pugh

Apr. 1, 1916 - Mar. 17, 2019

Gulfport

Mrs. W. Gaynette Cox Flowers Pugh departed this life on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the age of 102 years old. She lived in the North Gulfport community 60 plus years and was a member of Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

"Ms. Gaynette", as she was affectionately known by many, was married to Charles B. Flowers, Sr. and to that union, four children were born, Charles Jr., Dorothy, Ann and Fred.

She was a member of Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church where she remained active until death.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Pugh; her sons, Charles B. Flowers, Fred E. Flowers; a daughter Dorothy Flowers Wilson and one grandson, John Wilson.

She is survived by her daughter who was devoted to her, Wygelia "Ann" (Herman) Rivera of Marietta, GA, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 6PM-8PM, Friday, March 22, 2019, Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church

Funeral: 11AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019, Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church with a visitation beginning at 10AM.

Interment: Monroe Memorial Park

Online registry at LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM. Lockett Williams Mortuary, Inc. in charge of services.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
