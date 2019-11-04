|
|
SMSgt Gene Huff,
Retired, U.S. Air Force
1933 ~ 2019
Biloxi
SMSgt Gene Huff, 86, Retired, U.S. Air Force, born February 03, 1933, passed away at the VA Nursing home in Jackson, MS on November 01, 2019.
Gene was an avid square dancer with longtime friend and companion Joan Devries, a deacon at Fernwood Baptist Church Biloxi, a devoted Uncle, and loving friend.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Madgie Faye Huff; parents, Ezra and Bessie Huff; four sisters, Lois Thornton, Estelle Rome, Ester Rawls, and Minnie Mirl Grant; and two brothers, Hurshel Huff and Junior Huff.
Gene is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd., Biloxi from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. The graveside service will be on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Floral Hills Cemetery, Pearl, MS, with full military honors.
An online obituary may be viewed and condolences and photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 4, 2019