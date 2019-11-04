Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
Floral Hills Cemetery
Pearl, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Huff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Huff


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene Huff Obituary
SMSgt Gene Huff,

Retired, U.S. Air Force

1933 ~ 2019

Biloxi

SMSgt Gene Huff, 86, Retired, U.S. Air Force, born February 03, 1933, passed away at the VA Nursing home in Jackson, MS on November 01, 2019.

Gene was an avid square dancer with longtime friend and companion Joan Devries, a deacon at Fernwood Baptist Church Biloxi, a devoted Uncle, and loving friend.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Madgie Faye Huff; parents, Ezra and Bessie Huff; four sisters, Lois Thornton, Estelle Rome, Ester Rawls, and Minnie Mirl Grant; and two brothers, Hurshel Huff and Junior Huff.

Gene is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd., Biloxi from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. The graveside service will be on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Floral Hills Cemetery, Pearl, MS, with full military honors.

An online obituary may be viewed and condolences and photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -