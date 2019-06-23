Victor Eugene Pritchett



Biloxi



Victor Eugene Pritchett, "Gene", age 85, of Biloxi, was called to his heavenly home on the 21st of June, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Gene retired from Delchamps Grocery Chain after 35 years of service. He enjoyed being surrounded by family, friends, and his sidekick Pepper (his dog). Gene will always be remembered for his humorous nature, filling the room with laughter, but most of all his loving spirit.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor C. and Helen Dahmer Pritchett; his sister, Elizbeth Pritchett Doughtery; and his brother, John Edward Pritchett.



Gene is survived by his devoted wife, Dot; daughter, Lynne Perot; grandchildren, Stacey Caldwell



(Jeramie), Dylan Wheeler (Mindy); eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Jane Fisher (Freddie); one sister-in-law, Carol Pritchett, nieces, nephews, and numerous adoring friends.



Funeral services will be at Heritage United Methodist Church, D'Iberville, MS, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Visitation will be held at 9:30am. followed by a service at 11:00am. Interment will be held at Memorial Gardens in Fairhope, AL.